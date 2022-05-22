Israel: Likud MK calls for party primaries if Netanyahu can't form gov't

'I usually don’t get into fights that I don’t think I can win,' says Yuli Edelstein

Israeli parliament (Knesset) member Yuli Edelstein, the second-in-command of the Likud party, called on Saturday for the opposition to hold leadership primaries if the current Likud head cannot form a government if the ruling coalition collapses.

The current head of the right-wing Likud party is former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“If Netanyahu knows how to assemble a government in the current Knesset, I definitely won’t stand in his way because I said the State of Israel doesn’t need elections. If not, then hold a competition for leadership of the party,” Edelstein told Channel 12 news.

“I usually don’t get into fights that I don’t think I can win,” he said.

If a majority of the Knesset votes for an alternative government, it is possible it could be formed without resorting to new elections.

Edelstein announced last year that he intended to challenge Netanyahu to lead Likud.

He also said that primaries could be organized in several weeks.

“I think there are two things Israel does not need — one is the continuation of the current government, and the second is elections,” he said, according to The Times of Israel. “It’s possible to assemble a good government, a stable one, in the current Knesset.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government is hanging by a thread after a Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, resigned from the coalition on Thursday, bringing the government to a minority.

However, Rinawie Zoabi is reportedly in talks to return to the coalition.