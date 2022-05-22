Israel: Ra'am asks Meretz rebel to join party

Ra'am chief Mansour Abbas visited Rinawie Zoabi at her home and urged her to join him and his party

Israel's Islamist Ra'am party is attempting to convince rebel Meretz parliamentarian Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi to work alongside it, according to a Sunday report.

On Thursday, Rinawie Zoabi announced she was leaving the coalition, leaving the government in the minority and hurtling it toward collapse. However, she has not ruled out supporting an opposition bill this week to dissolve the parliament (Knesset) and call new elections.

However, significant progress was reported in talks between Rinawie Zoabi and the coalition over the weekend, and Haaretz reported that the lawmaker has several options with her relationship with the government.

One option is staying with the left-wing Meretz party, yet prospects say that it is unlikely.

“Meretz has no influence or control over Rinawie Zoabi,” an unnamed senior coalition source told the newspaper.

According to the source, Ra'am chief Mansour Abbas visited Rinawie Zoabi at her home and urged her to join him and his party.

The report said that Meretz would prefer that Rinawie Zoabi resigns from the Knesset entirely, allowing a party member who backs the coalition to fill her seat. She has not yet ruled out such a possibility.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid floated to her the possibility of her serving as Israeli consul in Shanghai, the position she withdrew from when she left the coalition.