Poll: Likud-led bloc close to winning majority in coming election

Likud would win 36 seats in a coming election, a new poll shows

If elections were held now, the right-wing bloc would, with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party in the front, win 60 seats in the Israeli parliament, a new poll shows, Israel Hayom reported.

According to a survey by Tel Aviv-based Radio 103FM, the right-wing bloc only need one additional seat to secure the mandatory 61 seats of the Knesset, while the center-left bloc would only win 53 seats.

The poll showed that Likud would take 36 seats, and Yesh Atid, led by Israel’s current Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, would take 18 seats.

Also, the Religious Zionist Party would increase its mandates by taking nine seats, the poll showed, however, the left-wing party Meretz would lose its position in the parliament.

On Wednesday, a report indicated that Netanyahu’s party will target far-right voters in the following election by proposing various new laws directed against the country’s Arab Israeli citizens.

Miki Zohar, member of the Knesset for Likud, said that the party would “pass everything” if it would be elected.

“The Arabs are taking over the country. We see it every day. They abuse Jews. They do what they want. They go out to violent demonstrations that sometimes lead to lynchings. They trample on Israeli flags,” he told The Times of Israel’s sister site Zman Yisrael.

The 103FM survey was conducted by Menachem Lazar of Panels Politics, and included 508 Israelis aged 18 and above, with a maximum sampling error of 4.4 percent, the Israeli daily reported.