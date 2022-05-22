Meretz MK Rinawi-Zoabi returning to coalition after Lapid meeting

Lawmaker will vote again with the coalition after gaining concessions for Arab sector

Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie-Zoabi is returning to vote with Israel's coalition following a meeting Sunday with Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid.

Rinawie-Zoabi will return after gaining concessions during negotiations with Lapid, who serves as foreign minister and alternate prime minister in the current government.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej of Meretz and Hamad Amar of Yisrael Beytenu, a minister in the Finance Ministry, as well as local Arab leaders.

The announcement of the breakthrough was made in a joint statement by Lapid, Rinawai-Zoabi, Nazareth Mayor Ali Salem and heads of local Arab authorities.

"We had an open dialogue, considering the real needs of Arab society both with her and with the heads of the authorities to whom I thank those who came and enlisted," Lapid said.

"We have put this debate behind us and are returning to government work," he added.

There were no specific details available as to what concessions were made during the negotiations.

"I am aware and understand that the alternative to this government is that the next Minister of Police will be [Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar] Ben-Gvir. Therefore, since I come to serve the local authorities and bring about achievements for the needs of Arab society, I will support the coalition," Rinawai-Zoabi said.

"But I also want the government to be real and attentive to Arab society and its needs in health, education, housing, infrastructure."

On Thursday, Rinawie-Zoabi announced she was leaving the coalition, leaving the government in the minority and hurtling it toward collapse.

With her return, the coalition will again have 60 votes in the 120-member Knesset (Israel parliament).