Israel: Bennett's chief of staff steps down

'I want to thank him for the many years of service,' Bennett says to Tal Gan-Zvi

Tal Gan-Zvi, the Israeli prime minister's chief of staff, announced on Monday that he plans to step down from the role after a year.

Gan-Zvi, 41, served as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's political adviser in the past several election campaigns, playing a vital role in forming the new government.

Bennett thanked Gan-Zvi on Monday, saying he was "saddened" by the decision. Gan-Zvi thanked the premier for "the opportunities, the challenges and the accomplishments" that he was a part of.

"Since I entered politics, Tal was one of the pillars at my side in public service at all of my different stops along the way," Bennett said, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

"I want to thank him for the many years for service during which he accompanied me professionally and loyally with amazing effectiveness and hard work, around the clock."

Gan-Zvi served at Bennett's side since 2012; prior to that, working for Nir Barkat during his time as mayor of Jerusalem.

“He was the ultimate loyalist,” one former colleague said, The Post reported. “One of his most important traits is his ability to get things done.”

This comes just over a week after Bennett's diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir stepped down. Meir was reportedly against taking steps further right, including visiting settlements, which some advisers argued betrayed the trust of other lawmakers in his right-wing Yamina party.

“She did not get along well with Tal Gan-Zvi,” a Yamina senior adviser told The Times of Israel after Meir resigned. “Shimrit tried to handle things that Tal handles, stuff outside of the realm of diplomatic areas.”