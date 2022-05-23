Gantz offers compromise on veteran bill

Gantz offers to comp veterans 75 percent instead of two-thirds

Defense Minister Benny Gantz offered a compromise Monday night during discussions in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, over passing a bill to provide veterans of the Israel Defense Forces receive scholarships.

The proposal would grant scholarships to combat soldiers, lone soldiers - those who do not have family in Israel - and soldiers of lower socioeconomic status after their service in the Israel Defense Forces.

The bill has received opposition from the Likud, under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which prides itself on supporting and receiving support from Israel’s soldiers.

The Likud demanded the bill cover 100 percent of the tuition.

Gantz increased the funding from 66 percent to 75 percent of tuition funding, saying that “IDF soldiers were never a part of the political game.”

"I’m not willing to allow politics to hurt the IDF," he said. "I ask everyone, both coalition and opposition, to vote in favor of this proposal in coordination with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister."

He added: “I think everyone here needs to stop, look at himself and ask, how far have we gone?”

Israeli media reports said the Likud party convened to discuss the compromise.