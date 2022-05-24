55 voted in favor of the bill, and six opposed, with the Likud not taking part in the vote

On Tuesday, the Israeli parliament passed a bill to fund scholarships for combat soldiers, lone soldiers, and soldiers of lower socioeconomic status, Haaretz reported.

After days of fractious debate on the issue, 55 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, and six from the Arab Joint List opposed; with the Likud party, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, not taking part in the vote, the daily reported.

Ahead of the voting, Israeli lawmakers discussed the percentage of the funding.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his party opposed the initial proposal of 65 percent, saying that discharged soldiers should be financed 100 percent.

"The Likud will support the financing of a 100 percent scholarship for soldiers, at the expense of the NIS 50 billion ($15 billion) that Bennett gave to Mansour Abbas," Likud tweeted last week.

To meet the opposition’s requirements, Defense Minister Benny Gantz proposed to raise the scholarship to 75 percent, which passed on Monday.

“Proud of the privilege I have to head the defense establishment. I will continue to work with all my might for the IDF soldiers who are protecting us. They are the ones who won tonight and that's all for them,” he tweeted on Monday after the voting.

Although it is perceived as a victory for Prime Minister Naftali Bennet’s coalition that the bill passed, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his satisfaction with the result.

“Dear Warriors - thanks to our hard work - funding has risen to 75%. When we return it will be 100%. Love you,” he tweeted.