Israel: Opposition says it won’t bring parliament dispersal bill to vote

Israel's opposition-leading Likud party confirmed on Tuesday it would not bring forward a bill to disperse the parliament (Knesset) this week and force elections.

The office of Yariv Levin, the Likud faction chair, told The Times of Israel that the bill is not planned for this week.

A bill to disperse the Knesset is one of three ways to topple the government. The others are a no-confidence vote of at least 61 parliament members or the government failing to pass a timely budget.

Likud - led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu - considered attempting the dispersal bill angle after Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of the left-wing Meretz party quit the coalition on Thursday. However, her return to the government on Sunday made the move unlikely to be successful.

The opposition party previously planned two weeks ago to bring up a dispersal bill but decided against it after the Islamist Ra'am party returned to the coalition.

If the dispersal bill fails, the opposition would be barred from bringing it up again for six months.

Should the bill pass in a preliminary reading, it would move on to the Knesset House Committee in preparation for its first, second and third readings. As it has exceptional standing, the dispersal bill would need 61 parliament members to pass each of the three readings.

The opposition has been looking for angles to end the government, according to ToI, but as they sit at a 60-60 parity with the coalition, they do not have the numbers to force a change.