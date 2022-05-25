Israel: Blue and White lawmaker plans to boycott votes due to reforms

'I won’t vote with the coalition except on no-confidence votes, so it won’t become political'

A lawmaker from Israel's centrist Blue and White party announced on Wednesday he would no longer vote for coalition bills, protesting proposed reforms in public transportation and agriculture.

This is another blow to the struggling government.

Blue and White lawmaker Michael Biton announced the move at a Knesset (Israel's parliament) Economic Committee meeting, which he chairs. Biton said he would not convene the panel or its subcommittees until the matter was resolved in his eyes.

“I won’t vote with the coalition except on no-confidence votes, so it won’t become political,” he said, according to The Times of Israel.

He stated that Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer were "hurting the weak," citing a proposal from Michaeli to raise ticket prices and calling on reforms from Forer to be halted until an agreement is reached with farmers.

“Until then, I won’t vote in the plenum. Maybe later I’ll even vote against,” he said, ToI reported. “What hurts me is the harm to the poor. We relinquished our honor.”

He also accused the ministries of having "stolen" money from Israeli citizens.

Forer, of the center-right Yisrael Beytenu party, responded to Biton, who he said was siding with chicken coop owners wanting to raise prices for citizens while producing eggs “in catastrophic sanitary conditions.”

“I will continue working for over 9 million Israeli citizens and not for a small lobby group. I expect my fellow coalition members to act likewise,” Forer wrote on Facebook.