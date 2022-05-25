Israel: Shaked to do 'everything' to prevent evacuation of illegal West Bank outpost

'This yeshiva has been evacuated many times... The yeshiva students must be allowed to study'

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said Wednesday that she would do everything to prevent the complete evacuation of the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh, while her coalition partners have pledged to push the issue forward.

"We will do everything to ensure that Homesh is not evacuated. The continued existence of the yeshiva (Talmudic school) is symbolic and significant," Shaked said at the Gush Etzion leaders' conference held at Kibbutz Lavi.

"This yeshiva has been evacuated many times. This must stop, and the yeshiva students must be allowed to study," the Interior Minister continued.

The evacuation of Homesh may be the next test for the already weakened coalition. Shaked's statements diverge from other coalition leaders, including the prime minister and the defense minister.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a crowd gathered at a school in Jerusalem on Tuesday that construction in Homesh is currently "illegal."

"There is a law that states that construction in the localities that were part of the disengagement is illegal," Bennett said, according to The Times of Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz maintained that he would evacuate Homesh "in accordance with the law," without specifying when.

“Homesh will be evacuated,” Gantz said on Monday at a meeting of his Blue and White faction. “Israeli law requires it.”

The government is due to submit a response to an ongoing High Court case regarding evacuating Homesh at the end of this week.