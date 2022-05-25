Israel: Finance minister seeks to cut budget of school that hosted pro-Palestinian rally

'At a rally... things were said and done that reject the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state'

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Wednesday he was looking at cutting the budget for Ben-Gurion University in the south after allowing a pro-Palestinian event on campus.

The event celebrated Nakba Day, when Palestinians mark the establishment of the State of Israel, with "nakba" translating to "catastrophe."

“At a rally held at Ben-Gurion University, things were said and done that reject the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” tweeted Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party.

Lieberman said he gave instructions “to examine the conduct of the university in order to exercise my authority to reduce its budget.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529470879633227776 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Sources close to the Finance Minister told Ynet that at the rally, speeches were made that marked the creation of Israel as a "day of mourning," rejected Israel's existence as a democratic Jewish state and promoted armed resistance against the country.

The sources noted that expressing such sentiments is “apparently against the law.”

University students held a pro-Palestinian rally on Monday on the campus in the southern city of Be'er Sheva. Students waved Palestinian flags and sang nationalist songs after they were prevented from holding a protest on Nakba Day last week.

A counter-demonstration was set up by pro-Israel students opposite the rally, with both sides being kept separate by barriers, police and security personnel.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said Monday, “The images we saw this morning are unbelievable.”