Israel: Finance minister planning budget cuts for ultra-Orthodox

Lieberman is seeking to promote three new measures

As Israel's ruling coalition falters, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is reportedly considering new budget cuts targeting the ultra-Orthodox community.

According to Channel 12, Lieberman - a longtime enemy of the ultra-Orthodox parties who has been vocal about his desire to bring about change in the community - is planning a series of measures if the government fails to pass the 2023 state budget before new elections are called.

The channel reports that Lieberman is seeking to promote three new measures: cutting the budget for yeshiva (Talmudic school) studies by one-third - from $360 million to $240 million - funding the ultra-Orthodox private school system at 75 percent instead of 100 percent, and allocating benefits such as childcare subsidies, rental assistance and property tax reductions only to those who earn a certain level of income, which would exclude those who study Torah full-time.

Initially, Lieberman had proposed a plan whereby, starting in 2023, childcare subsidies would only be granted if parents work at least 24 hours a week. This would have ended childcare subsidies for some 21,000 children, many of whom come from ultra-Orthodox families in which the father studies at yeshiva.

The opposition Religious Zionism party reacted to Channel 12's revelations, calling Lieberman's alleged goals "racist."

"Lieberman's racist decrees will not pass, because this government will not survive to pass them," the far-right group said.