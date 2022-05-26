Israel's Likud parky opposes own lawmaker’s bill to expand plastic bags tax

Coalition lawmakers supported her legislation; however, the bill fell short of the majority needed

Israel's right-wing Likud party voted Wednesday against a bill submitted by its own lawmakers that sought to charge Israeli consumers for plastic bags.

This came following pushback from ultra-Orthodox factions within the opposition.

Knesset (Israel's parliament) lawmaker Gila Gamliel disobeyed the head of Likud Benjamin Netanyahu in bringing her bill for a vote. According to reports, he was furious at her refusal to back down.

Coalition lawmakers supported her legislation; however, the bill fell short of the majority needed after the head of the Islamist Ra'am party Mansour Abbas accidentally voted against it. As a result, the bill was stuck at a 22-22 tie.

Deputy Knesset Speaker Zvi Hauser of the center-right New Hope party, leading the parliament session, originally accepted Abbas's request to have his vote changed. However, Likud protested, and, per the advice of the Knesset legal advisor, the vote was left against.

A 2016 law requires customers to pay $0.03 per plastic bag at supermarkets and also banned the distribution of certain types of polymer bags.

Netanyahu initially granted members of his party freedom to vote however they pleased on the bill but backtracked amid threats from ultra-Orthodox lawmakers.

“Let it be clear, if Likud grants a free vote… United Torah Judaism members will see it as official permission to vote on every law that comes up in accordance with their practical considerations and not per Likud’s instructions,” UTJ member Yaakov Eichler said Wednesday, according to The Times of Israel.

He argued that the legislation would disproportionately hurt the poor and families with lots of children.