Netanyahu blasts coalition critics of Jerusalem flag march route

'There are those who think that the flags of Israel should not be hoisted here, in the heart of Jerusalem'

Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday criticized members of the coalition for publicly questioning the Jerusalem Day flag parade route.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev approved the march route through the Old City's Damascus Gate and Muslim Quarter to the Western Wall.

“Within the current government, there are those who think that the flags of Israel should not be hoisted here, in the heart of Jerusalem," the former prime minister said at Jerusalem’s City Hall while announcing the launch of the Israeli parliament's Jerusalem Lobby.

"A minister in the government says that the parade of Israeli flags in Jerusalem is a provocation,” Netanyahu said, referring to remarks made by Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg.

The member of the left-wing Meretz party protested the decision to allow the route through the Damascus Gate, along with other party members, including Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

On Saturday, Horowitz told Channel 12 in an interview that the route is a "mistake," calling it a "recipe for problems."

Netanyahu, chairman of the right-leaning Likud party, also compared recent incidents allowing the Palestinian flag to fly in Israel to the uproar of the Jerusalem Day flag march.

“Do you understand? Waving Palestinian Liberation Organization flags in Jerusalem, Lod, Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva – it is not a provocation. Burning the Israeli flag on the Temple Mount — it is not a provocation. But waving blue and white flags in the heart of Jerusalem is a provocation."