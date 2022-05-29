Iranian 'immunity' is over, Bennett says

'Those who finance terrorists, those who arm terrorists and those who send terrorists will pay the full price'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Iran would not go unpunished for instigating attacks through its proxies.

This comes a week after the assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in Tehran, a killing that has been blamed on Israel.

Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, accused by Israel of plotting attacks against its citizens worldwide, was shot dead at the wheel of his car by two people on a motorcycle. The tactic echoed previous killings in Iran that focused on nuclear scientists and were widely pinned on Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.

Bennett's office, which oversees the Mossad, has declined to comment on the assassination.

However, in broadcast remarks to his ministers on Sunday, Bennett accused Iran of repeatedly targeting Israeli interests.

"For decades, the Iranian regime has practiced terrorism against Israel and the region by means of proxies, emissaries, but the head of the octopus, Iran itself, has enjoyed immunity," Bennett said, according to Reuters.

"As we have said before, the era of the Iranian regime's immunity is over. Those who finance terrorists, those who arm terrorists and those who send terrorists will pay the full price," he added.

"Iran has also been investing in lies such as its deliberate misleading of the IAEA in order to evade visits by the agency, as was revealed last week. The Iranian regime is based on tyranny, terror and lies," Bennett stated.

He noted Iranian protests against the regime, urging the international community to stand with the country’s citizens.

"The world must stand alongside the Iranian people and stand up against the brutal regime," Bennett added.