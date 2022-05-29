Israel: Top ultra-Orthodox rabbi calls for death of 'Nazi' ministers

'There are a lot of bad people, and we are waiting for them one day to pass from the world,' says Rabbi Mazuz

A lead ultra-Orthodox rabbi called Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman "worse than Nazis" on Sunday, adding that he was waiting for their deaths.

Lapid and Lieberman are avid promoters of change in the religious sector.

“There are a lot of bad people, and we are waiting for them one day to pass from the world,” Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Tunisian Jewish community in Israel and an influential figure in the world of ultra-Orthodox Sephardic politics, said during his live-streamed Bible lecture, according to Israel's Haaretz.

“The Nazis loved their people. [Lieberman and Lapid] hate their people. They want to destroy children and the elderly” and close down Orthodox schools, he stated.

Lapid tweeted in response, “the Nazis murdered my grandfather in a concentration camp, tried to murder my father in the ghetto. My only answer to your words is that I love all the people of Israel and wish Rabbi Mazuz a happy Jerusalem Day, a day of unity and love for Israel.”

Lieberman tweeted, "Instead of core studies, Rabbi Mazuz chooses to teach hate studies."

He added that he was unaware that promoting “core studies – going to work and military service – are worse than the Nazis," noting a Talmudic passage linking the destruction of the Jewish Holy Temple to "baseless hatred."

This is not the first time Mazuz has criticized the government, or Lapid specifically. In the past, Mazuz called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a "traitor" and stated that voting for Lapid was "engaging in idolatry."

Bennett also responded on Sunday, without referring to Mazuz by name, during a state memorial service for Ethiopian Jews, stating, "We will not compare our brothers to the great oppressors. We must guard our tongue from evil."