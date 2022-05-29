Israeli coalition members granted free vote on banning Palestinian flag at state institutions

'Anyone... who sees themselves as Palestinian, will get any help they need from us for a one-way trip to Gaza'

Israeli ministers decided on Sunday that lawmakers would be able to vote their conscience on a controversial bill that plans to outlaw the display of "enemy flags" at universities or government institutions.

The list of enemy flags includes the Palestinian flag, and the bill would affect universities and any state-funded institution.

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation chose to grant coalition members freedom to vote as they decide when the bill comes up for a reading in the parliament (Knesset) plenum on Wednesday.

Knesset member Eli Cohen of the right-wing opposition Likud party sponsored the bill. Cohen noted, "The hypocrisy and the incitement from some Arab Israelis must stop. They want to enjoy the budget of the State of Israel and at the same time defy the State of Israel and harm its sovereignty," according to The Times of Israel.

He added, “Anyone, by the way, who sees themselves as Palestinian, will get any help they need from us for a one-way trip to Gaza.”

Leaks from the ministers' meeting during the bill debate reported that Housing and Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin clashed with Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg after Zandberg declared that the flag-waving did not cause a disturbance.

“It deeply disturbs students and bereaved families whose families were murdered, plus the Palestinian Authority continues to pay those murderers a huge salary,” Elkin noted, ToI reported.