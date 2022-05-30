Israel’s PM appoints new chief of staff

Eden Bizman previously served as deputy director-general of the Prime Minister's Office

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday appointed attorney Eden Bizman as his chief of staff, a week after the role was vacated.

Bizman, 36, served as the CEO of the Prime Minister’s Office for a year before the appointment.

Previously, he was the secretary for Israel’s State Comptroller and national ombudsman, and was also a senior advisor to Bennett when he served as Israel’s education minister.

Married and a father of four, Bizman holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in business administration from Israel’s Bar-Ilan University. He is set to assume office in the coming days.

Israel’s leader also appointed Keren Hajioff as his international affairs advisor and spokeswoman for foreign media.

The current chief of staff, Tal Gan-Zvi, announced last Monday that he planned to step down. He served as Bennett's political advisor in the past several election campaigns, playing a vital role in forming the new government.

Gan-Zvi served at Bennett's side since 2012; prior to that, working for Nir Barkat during his time as mayor of Jerusalem.

His resignation also came nearly a week after Shimrit Meir, Bennett’s diplomatic advisor, stepped down.

Meir was reportedly against taking steps further right, including visiting settlements, which some advisers argued betrayed the trust of other lawmakers in Bennett's right-wing Yamina party.