Israel: Talks held to end coalition member's bill boycott

Biton not voting with the coalition leaves Israel's government in the minority

Israeli cabinet members held talks on Monday with a member of the center Blue and White party to attempt to convince him to resume voting with the government.

This comes after he decided to boycott voting last week to protest several ministers' policies.

Parliament (Knesset) member Michael Biton met with cabinet secretary Shalom Shlomo along with other officials, according to Hebrew media reports.

Despite the fact that some outlets reported that no ministers would attend, later reports said that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett dropped in on the meeting and that Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman was being kept aware of the meeting.

Other reports said that Liberman would participate in the talks at some point.

Last week, Biton announced he would no longer vote for coalition bills, protesting proposed public transportation and agriculture reforms. He also said he would not convene his Knesset Economic Committee panel or its subcommittees until the matter was resolved.

This leaves the government in the minority. However, Biton noted he would participate in no-confidence votes to prevent the fall of the fragile coalition.

Biton charged that Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer were "hurting the weak," with his demands backed by his fellow Blue and White party members.

“We call on Michaeli to bring back proper conduct to the coalition and Knesset,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying, according to The Times of Israel, after she failed to attend a meeting of Biton's committee.