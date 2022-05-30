Israel: Ultra-Orthodox institutions teach 'idleness,' says finance minister

The minister wants to cut the budget for these schools by over $120 million

Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said Monday that there is "no reason to fund ultra-Orthodox institutes that teach idleness" at a meeting of his center-right Yisrael Beiteinu party.

Liberman said that institutions that refuse to teach core subjects such as English and math can "do so at their own expense, but not at the expense of taxpayers."

"They sit there in the kollelim (Talmudic school for married men), they come in the morning, eat a sandwich, drink a cup of coffee and talk about politics, go through some books and go home,” he said.

“The budget is for idle studies, not for sacred studies. We will fight it."

The minister wants to cut the budget for these schools by over $120 million, saying, "We go for the minimalist view, and we will not give up."

Parliament (Knesset) member Meir Porush of the right-wing United Torah Judaism faction criticized Liberman, saying the finance minister "speaks like a drunk," Walla reported.

"Instead of speaking out against the Arab schools in Israel that teach PLO core studies, including those that also teach against the state, he is trying to close the ultra-Orthodox schools," Porush continued.

However, the head of UTJ, Moshe Gafni, reportedly asked members of his party not to comment on Liberman's remarks. Aryeh Deri allegedly issued a similar directive to the members of his Shas party, according to Walla.