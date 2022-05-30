Israel: Right-wing opposition members vow to defeat all coalition bills

The goal of the majority of the opposition is to form an alternative government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu

The leaders of Israel's right-wing opposition parties said Monday that they would not support any upcoming coalition legislation, despite ideologically supporting them.

The heads of the Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism parties - who call themselves the "national camp" - stated that their goal is to form an alternate government headed by opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

If this is not possible, the national camp will press for elections.

Except for the Arab-majority Joint List party, the opposition leaders accused the government of relying on "terror supporters" in the Islamist Ra'am party, being inadequate for Judaism and the economy, and being unable to handle the "existential threat" posed by Iran.

“We won’t help them; they need to go,” said Netanyahu, saying the coalition was a sinking ship, according to The Times of Israel. “We won’t fall into the trap that each time we’ll save them.”

Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich said that all outside support for the coalition would end.

“We won’t be its crutches,” he said.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri, who left the parliament (Knesset) as part of a plea deal, but continues to run the religious Sephardi party, declared, “It’s prohibited to support this government in any law.”

The statements from the opposition heads come a day before the coalition is expected to bring to a vote a bill required to renew the extension of Israeli law over the West Bank for five years, a measure that all the national camp heads ideologically support.