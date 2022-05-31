Israel: Court denies prosecution’s request to amend Netanyahu indictment

Judges ruled amendment could ‘harm’ former prime minister’s defense

The judges in Israeli former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial ruled against the prosecutor's request to alter the details of the indictment against him.

The State Attorney’s Office requested to change the day of a meeting during which Netanyahu allegedly gave orders regarding a bribe. The court stated the amendment would be ‘unfair’ to the defendant.

Netanyahu, a former prime minister and the current opposition leader, is facing several indictments for graft.

Referred to as Case 4000 the trial in question is considered the most serious charge as Netanyahu is suspected of granting benefits to an Israeli media businessman Shaul Elovitch in exchange for favorable coverage from the Walla news site.

The initiative to change the indictment was caused by Netanyahu's former aide Shlomo Filber’s contradictory testimony. Earlier in March Filber testified as a state witness, mixing up the alleged date of the meeting and saying he could have misinterpreted a hand gesture by the former prime minister.

Judges justified the rejection of the alteration in the late stage of the trial and the fact that Filber has already been cross-examined. They claimed the amendment could harm Netanyahu’s “ability to conduct defense.”

Elovitch and his wife were also charged with bribery in Case 4000 but denied the allegations. Apart from this criminal trial, the ex prime minister is also facing charges of fraud and breach of trust.