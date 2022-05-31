Israel: Coalition may not survive over settler law bill, warns minister

'Next week will be a test, whether this coalition wants to exist or does not want to exist'

Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned Tuesday that the governing coalition might not be able to endure if it can not renew a bill extending Israeli civil and criminal laws to settlers in the West Bank.

The bill, opposed by the Islamist Ra'am and the left-wing Meretz parties within Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition, was withdrawn on Monday after coalition leaders failed to gather the votes.

Sa'ar, at the encouragement of Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, decided to hold off on the vote for a week.

“Next week will be a test, whether this coalition wants to exist or does not want to exist,” Sa’ar told Kan public radio.

This comes after the right-wing opposition parties that call themselves the "national camp" said that they would not support any bill the coalition puts forward, even if they ideologically support it.

"The game being played by the opposition is not only unprecedented but dangerous," Sa'ar said.

Enacted initially after the 1967 Six Day War, the bill is an "emergency measure" that extends Israeli criminal law and civil laws - such as income tax and health insurance - to Israelis in the West Bank.

"The government has an obligation to pass routine legal arrangements like this bill. I made that clear to the heads of the parties. A coalition member who opposes the bill is saying, 'I don't want this government to continue,'" Sa'ar continued.

He noted that if the bill, which must be renewed every five years, does not pass by the end of June, Israeli settlers will become subject to Israel's military justice system, based on Jordanian law. According to Sa'ar, a situation such as this has never occurred.