Report: Gideon Sa'ar in talks to join Netanyahu-led Likud government

New Hope party leader would be appointed foreign minister in Likud government, according to report

Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is in talks to join a Likud government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Ynet reported Wednesday.

Sa'ar's right-wing New Hope party currently hold six seats in the 120-member Israeli parliament, the Knesset, and is aligned with the coalition under current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

However, it is reported that the party is in danger of falling below the four-seat minimum threshold in the case of new elections.

Sa'ar left Likud before the 2021 elections after a failed attempt to replace Netanyahu as party chairman. He pledged to not serve under Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.

Netanyahu, leader of the opposition, was ousted from power last year after serving a record 12 consecutive years as the country's prime minister.

The diverse coalition led by Bennett (Yamina party) and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid party) has struggled to hold the government together, which lost its majority in the Knesset ⁠— the coalition and opposition are evenly divided at 60 seats each.

Sa'ar warned Tuesday that the governing coalition might not be able to endure if it could not renew a bill extending Israeli civil and criminal laws to settlers in the West Bank.

The bill, opposed by the Islamist Ra'am and the left-wing Meretz parties within Bennett's coalition, was withdrawn on Monday after coalition leaders failed to gather sufficient votes.

According to the Ynet report, sources say that Sa'ar would be given the foreign minister portfolio in a Likud government and members of his faction would be given senior positions. Justice minister would go to a member of Likud.