Israel's Litzman steps down as part of plea deal

'I conclude with great satisfaction many years of activity in the Knesset, out of gratitude to the Creator'

Israeli parliament member Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism party handed in his resignation letter to Israel's parliament (Knesset) speaker Mickey Levy on Wednesday as part of a plea agreement.

"I conclude with great satisfaction many years of activity in the Knesset, out of gratitude to the Creator who gave me the privilege to serve the public with dedication and loyalty, out of aspiration and duty to sanctify the name of God and safeguard the things that are holy for Israel," Litzman said, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

However, during his final speech on the Knesset floor, he noted that he plans to stay in politics.

“I am staying for a few things in which I can help,” Litzman, 73, added, without elaborating.

He wished his replacement, Rabbi Yaakov Tessler, good luck.

His resignation is linked to an upcoming hearing on his plea deal to settle graft charges related to the Malka Leifer case.

Leifer faced 74 separate charges of child sexual abuse in Australia, and Liztman allegedly prolonged the delay of her extradition. She was eventually deported to Melbourne in January.

Litzman also reportedly attempted to prevent the closure of a food establishment that he visited during his time as Israel's health minister.

According to the plea deal, Litzman will plead guilty to breach of trust, will be fined roughly $900, and be given a suspended sentence.

“This Knesset is not what’s supposed to be, and you all know this,” he said, while expressing hope for change.