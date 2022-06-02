Lawmaker calls China's criticism of Israeli media 'blatant' free speech violation

'We demand The Jerusalem Post to respect China's core interests and the Chinese people's national sentiments'

Israeli lawmaker Moshe Arbel of the right-wing Shas party wrote a memo to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday calling the Chinese ambassador's attempt to influence The Jerusalem Post's coverage of Taiwan “a blatant attempt to damage freedom of speech and press freedom in Israel."

Editor-in-Chief of The Post, Yaakov Katz, interviewed Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, who warned Israel that it was relying too much on China and that Beijing was readying to invade the island.

Katz tweeted on Monday, after the article's publication, that he received a call from the Chinese embassy, calling on The Post to take down the story and threatening to sever ties with the news outlet and downgrade relations with the State of Israel.

On Wednesday, Katz tweeted a note from the Chinese embassy spokesperson, expressing "firm opposition and strong condemnation" against The Post.

"We demand The Jerusalem Post to respect China's core interests and the Chinese people's national sentiments," the note continued.

On Thursday, Arbel sent a letter to Lapid, demanding answers as to why the Foreign Minister and Director-General Alon Ushpiz had not yet called the Chinese ambassador to Israel in.

Arbel also asked whether the Chinese embassy reached out to the Foreign Ministry over the matter and if Lapid was aware of the embassy's actions.

"In the state of Israel, the government does not dictate to a newspaper what is and what is not approved for publication (besides security censorship), and foreign governments must not be allowed to attempt to dictate to Israeli newspapers and navigate media discourse according to their foreign interest," Arbel wrote.