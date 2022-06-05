Member of Ra'am's Shura Council arrested at entrance to Al-Aqsa

Police: Salameh, family arrested after attacking police

The Ra’am party blasted Israel Police after they said officers attacked a member of the Ra’am party’s Shura Council and his family on Sunday night at the entrance to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Ra’am said Sheikh Mohammed Salameh Hasan, a member of Ra’am’s Shura Council, the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement’s consultative body, asked a female officer to not smoke on the holy site.

Police responded that the officers on site tried to prevent an escalation after Salameh and his family began verbally abusing the officers. Despite their efforts, Salameh’s family began attacking them, tearing off an epaulet from one of the officers' uniforms.

“Because of their misconduct, they were arrested and later released by the officer in charge.”