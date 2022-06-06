Israel: Failure of settlement bill would create ‘absolute chaos’ for West Bank settlers

'It will harm the territory’s connection to Israel and Israeli law, and will harm some 500,000 Israelis'

Israel’s coalition is facing a critical vote on Monday as the state’s parliament is scheduled to decide on the settlement bill, which would extend emergency regulations that apply Israeli law to settlers in the West Bank.

On Sunday, it was still unclear if the coalition would secure the necessary votes to pass the directive, which is seen as key to the Israeli government’s survival, according to Haaretz.

The measure must be renewed every five years – and has been since 1967 – but the looming failure this time around would create “absolute chaos” for Jewish settlers in the Palestinian territory, said David Elhayani of the New Hope Party.

Right-wing members of Israel’s opposition party pledged to vote against the bill as part of a push to bring down Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition.

It was unclear how defector MK Idit Silam of Bennett’s Yamina party would vote on the bill, and support from Israel’s Islamist Ra’am party remained unsure as of Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

If the initial reading of the bill is not passed on Monday, it could still be renewed the following week. However, failure to pass it by the end of the month could bring settler life to a halt.

According to The Jerusalem Post, if the legislation is not approved, the more than 450,000 Israelis who settle in the West Bank would be stripped of rights including access to state health care and the renewal of driver’s licenses.

Israeli police would also not be able to operate anymore in Area C of the West Bank – the region that is under Israeli military and civilian rule.

Israel’s Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who postponed the bill last week after the coalition saw there was no majority to pass it, warned of political consequences if it was not passed.

“It will harm the territory’s connection to Israel and Israeli law, and will harm some 500,000 Israelis living in [the West Bank],” he said.