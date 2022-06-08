Poll reveals binary split among Israeli voters

'Both sides see it in a very negative way. This feeling that is shared by all voters is realistic'

Israelis are split on a number of issues surrounding the political, economic, and social realms of Israel, which comes as bad news for an already fragile coalition government, according to a new survey.

The Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) recently published its monthly Israeli Voice Index, which assessed the Israeli public’s perception of how well the government has done in some key areas, and how such feelings could impact voter preferences.

Such attitudes, the poll found, differ greatly between those who voted for parties in the coalition and those who voted for opposition parties.

“The views of those who voted for parties in the opposition see things in a totally different way than those who voted for the parties in the coalition… it is quite binary,” Prof. Tamar Hermann, a senior research fellow at IDI, told i24NEWS.

With respect to Israel’s economy, the IDI poll found that among voters of coalition parties, 41.5 percent think it is better off under a Naftali Bennett-led government. However, 75 percent of opposition party voters think the economy is now worse.

“In Israel, the economy comes second after security. So this is not bad news, but it's also not good news,” Hermann explained.

“Those who voted for the opposition parties… are unified in their negative view. As for those who voted for the coalition parties, they are split, which makes it difficult to mobilize.”

When asked about tensions within Israel’s society, 48 percent of coalition voters and 72 percent of opposition voters said they are worse one year since Bennett took office.

“Both sides see it in a very negative way. This feeling that is shared by all voters is realistic,” Hermann said.

As for the next premiership vote, polling expectations are up in the air.

According to the survey, less than a third of respondents are sure they would vote for the same party that they supported in 2021, and 20 percent think they would vote differently.