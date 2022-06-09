Israel’s coalition on brink of collapse as another lawmaker threatens to leave

Israel’s ruling Yamina party lawmaker Nir Orbach reportedly considers joining the opposition Likud party pushing Prime Minister’s Naftali Bennett’s coalition government closer to collapse.

If Orbach leaves the coalition the government will end up with the minority of 59 seats out of 120 in the Knesset. The lawmaker was reportedly threatened with a release of damaging documents by another recent Yamina’s quitter - Idit Silman, who left the coalition in April, according to The Times of Israel.

Several media reports suggested Orbach lost faith in the coalition and engaged in talks with Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition party after the government lost another vote in the Knesset on Wednesday. Israeli lawmakers passed the opposition bill on hiking the minimum wage up to $12 an hour from $8.70 an hour. Naftali Bennett’s coalition of eight parties failed to oppose the preliminary legislation which became Bennett's government second major defeat after losing the vote on the West Bank settlements earlier this week.

According to the Ynet, Benjamin Netanyahu has offered Orbach a position in Likud if he joins the opposition. With the coalition government falling apart the former prime minister has a chance to return to power in case of new elections being held following a potential failure of the coalition to pass the state budget next spring.