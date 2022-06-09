Israel court upholds sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group

Ateret Cohanim bought three buildings from the church in a controversial deal struck in secret in 2004

Israel's top court ruled that a Jewish settler group legally purchased an east Jerusalem property from the Greek Orthodox Church, ending a nearly two-decade battle over the Old City property.

The Ateret Cohanim organization bought three buildings from the church in a controversial deal struck in secret in 2004, triggering Palestinian anger and leading to the dismissal of Patriarch Irineos I the following year.

The church brought charges against Ateret Cohanim, claiming the properties were acquired illegally and without its permission.

In a decision released late Wednesday, Israel's Supreme Court dismissed the church's appeal, noting that the "harsh allegations" of misconduct by the parties involved in the original sale were "not proven to be true" in earlier proceedings.

The church blasted that ruling as "unfair" and without "any legal logical basis."

It condemned Ateret Cohanim as a "radical organization" that used "crooked and illegal methods to acquire Christian real estate" at a crucial Jerusalem site.

Additionally, the Greek Foreign Ministry called on Israel on Thursday to take "appropriate action" after a group of Israelis allegedly broke into a property belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church, according to Haaretz.

"We express our deepest concern about yesterday's incursion into a property owned by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the desecration of the Chapel of Pentecost there by members of a Jewish seminary,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Greek Orthodox Church is the largest and wealthiest church in Jerusalem with extensive land holdings there dating back centuries.

It has faced repeated accusations of corruption and facilitating Israeli settlement expansion on its properties.