Israel: UTJ lawmaker convicted under plea deal

Litzman retired last week from Israel's parliament as part of the plea bargain

Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday approved the plea deal of former Health Minister Yaakov Litzman for breach of trust.

Litzman, of the right-wing United Torah Judaism party, retired from Israel's parliament (Knesset) last week after 23 years, as part of the plea bargain signed with former attorney-general Avichai Mendelblit and the Jerusalem Prosecutor's Office.

He evaded the court's ruling on whether his conduct constitutes moral turpitude by resigning, as that ruling could only be made if he was still a lawmaker.

A ruling of moral turpitude would have prevented Litzman from holding public office for seven years.

He will also confess to committing breach of trust in the case of Malka Leifer, a former school principal. He will be fined roughly $900 and given a suspended sentence, excluding prison time for the former minister.

The Liefer case saw him attempt to prevent the accused pedophile - accused of raping and sexually assaulting her former students - from being deported to Australia by pressuring the Jerusalem District Psychiatrist to deem her mentally unfit to stand trial.

Mandelblit said in a statement in January that Litzman used his position as deputy health ministry "with the intention of preventing or thwarting a judicial proceeding," according to Haaretz.

He said that by acting "contrary to the persecution and public interest," Litzman committed a breach of trust.

In December, Litzman said he would not run for Knesset again, yet UTJ sources said he does not plan to quit political activity, Haaretz reported.