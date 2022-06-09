Israeli organizations call for criminal investigation into Idit Silman

Silman reportedly told a friend that 'it is worth making sure that Nir remembers what I have'

Israel's Movement for the Purity of Morals called on Attorney-General Gali Bahrav-Myara to open a criminal investigation against lawmaker Idit Silman over "threatening comments" she made against parliament member Nir Orbach.

On Wednesday, Israel's N12 reported that Silman threatened to reveal sensitive information about Orbach if he joined a faction motion to declare her a defector.

Silman reportedly told a friend that “it is worth making sure that Nir remembers what I have. All his correspondence, all the reports from Bayit Yehudi, there is also additional material I received from other people…" according to The Jerusalem Post.

"Nir will be finished after this. I will not shut up; I do intend to publish everything if Nir kicks me out. Even now, I do not speak ill of Nir, as long as he does not begin my defector process.”

The movement said that Bahrav-Myara should investigate Silman on suspicion of extortion.

“If Silman has material that indicates Orbach’s misconduct, it is expected that she will pass it on to the relevant authorities as soon as possible,” the movement said in a statement.

“In any case, she should not make improper use of them, which is bordering on a criminal act, whose entire purpose is to improve her political career.”

The Movement for Quality Government also called on Thursday for the ombudsman to perform a criminal investigation.

“Silman’s actions necessitate the opening of an investigation on suspicion of extortion by threats and at the very least on an attempt to commit this offense."