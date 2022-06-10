Israel's govt to mark one year, with uncertain future

As the first anniversary of Israel's coalition looms, some doubt it will survive the end of the month

Even Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads an ideologically divided coalition perpetually facing collapse, voiced doubts about the viability of his eight-party government.

"A year ago, I wasn't sure that it could be done," the religious-nationalist leader told AFP, 12 months after he ended the long reign of right-wing premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under the deal he struck with the coalition's architect, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the two are meant to trade posts halfway through their four-year term.

The first anniversary of their motley alliance falls next Monday, but some pundits say a second is highly unlikely. Others doubt it will survive until the end of the month.

Looming demise is nothing new for a coalition that spans the political spectrum from hard-line right-wingers like Bennett to centrists, doves, and Arab Islamists.

The current political crisis, rooted in one of Israel's most sensitive fault-lines, may however prove fatal.

New threat

Lawmakers from two coalition supporters – the Islamist Ra’am party and the Meretz party – refused to renew a measure ensuring Jewish settlers in the West Bank are subject to Israeli law.

Any concession to the notion that the settlers are living outside Israel is anathema to other coalition partners. It remains uncertain whether the government will survive this dispute or what the next crisis may entail.

But Bennett argued that the alliance already proved its worth and has shown the merit of compromise among rivals: "This government is the antidote to polarization."

'No peace plan'

Bennett, a hard-liner on the Palestinian conflict, was not previously known for a commitment to political inclusivity.

"There are certain things that most of us understand will never happen," ran a campaign line. "There will never be a peace plan with the Palestinians."

Bennett has not changed ideologically: he opposes Palestinian statehood and affirmed there will be no peace talks during his tenure, and instead wants to broaden economic opportunities for Palestinians.

But some experts say Bennett's first year in charge has revealed that he was, in part, miscast as an unswerving hard-liner.