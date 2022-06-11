Coalition crisis: Lapid 'believes in this government and will fight for it'

'Most Israeli citizens live better today than a year ago'

Foreign Affairs Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed Israel's coalition crisis on Friday and assured that he "believes in this government and will fight for it."

"It's the right thing for the State of Israel because desperation is a stupid mood. Because truth must defeat lies. If this government falls, the lesson will be that the policy that works is poison and incitement," Lapid said.

"I refuse to accept this," he continued. "I refuse to stop fighting for the right to live in a country where people who think differently know how to work together, live together, love Israel together."

Later on Friday, Lapid sent a message to coalition members and said: "Anyone who endangers this government from within must know that they will pay the price. I have a better deal for you: fight for this government together. Hold it... This government was formed against all odds. If need be, it will continue to act against all odds," he continued.

“No one gave in to demands.”

Lapid also referred to reports that he had pledged to Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi to "repopulate the Arab towns destroyed in 1948."

"This government is unanimously opposed to the right of return, and no one has succumbed to any 'claims paper.' You will find that most of what is happening on social media is lies based on unverified facts," he added.

Earlier on Friday, sources close to Zoabi said that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's secretary, Shalom Shlomo, met the MK several times in her office and in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, to promote the idea of ​​establishing an Arab city for locals of Ikrit and Biram.

"I have been following this file since January at the request of [Ra'am party leader MK] Mansour Abbas. If I am delusional and it is false as Lapid claims, how come a month ago he wanted to appoint me consul in Shanghai?" she questioned. "You want proof? You shouldn't put me in this situation," she added.

Lapid concluded: "You will learn the truth and you will find that most Israeli citizens live better today than they did a year ago. You will learn the truth and see that in all important parameters — the security situation, the economic situation, the struggle against Iran, crimes in Arab society, our foreign relations — Israel's situation has improved considerably... Only together will we win."