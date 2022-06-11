Israel: Mansour Abbas doesn't rule out joining a Netanyahu govt

Nor are Smotrich and Ben-Gvir beyond the pale for Ra'am leader

The prospect of Israel’s Islamist Ra’am party joining a hard-right government led by Benjamin Netanyahu cannot be ruled out, leader Mansour Abbas said on Saturday as Israel's ruling coalition appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

The Hebrew-language Walla News website cited Abbas as saying that should Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government be dissolved, he would not rule out any potential partnership, including with Religious Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich and far-right provocateur Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The first anniversary of the motley alliance that makes up Bennett's government is on Monday but many pundits doubt it would survive long beyond the landmark, with particularly a sensitive vote looming next week.

Abbas – who heads the first ever Arab party to join an Israeli governing coalition – also praised the current government's efforts to stay afloat, saying that its possible failure has nothing to do with the novelty of an Arab party being included.

Meanwhile Bennett too defended his government, saying on Friday that "After a year of actually running this government, my biggest realization is that Israel is at its best when we work together, overcome our differences and focus on the good of this country."

"This government," Bennett said of a coalition that includes hawks, centrists, doves and Abbas's Islamist party, "is the antidote to political polarization."