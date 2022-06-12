Israel: Meretz MK has 'lost faith' in the coalition

'I am in a position where I have a complete lack of faith in some of the coalition party leaders,' says Zoabi

A member of Israel's left-wing Meretz party, Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, said Saturday she has completely "lost faith" in the coalition's leaders.

While speaking with Channel 12 news, Rinawie Zoabi said she was resisting pressure to resign from the parliament (Knesset) from coalition members.

When asked if she would quit, she replied: “I am in a position where I have a complete lack of faith in some of the coalition party leaders; I tried twice to come toward them but got nothing in return.”

Rinawie Zoabi and Mazen Ghanaim of the Islamist Ra’am party voted against a measure to renew the application of Israeli law to settlers in the West Bank. In practice, the law ensures that settlers are treated as though they live in Israel in most matters, such as through income tax and health insurance. The coalition has until the end of June to renew the law before it expires.

Ra'am's other three members abstained, as did Idit Silman of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina party, allowing the bill to fail in a 58-52 vote.

Rinawie Zoabi noted she would vote against the law a second time, even if that meant that the government would collapse. Polls predict Meretz would not be able to reenter the Knesset in future elections.

She blamed right-wing lawmakers for the potential fall of the coalition, saying she was not responsible.

“The Jewish politicians in the coalition just want to use us (Arab MKs); Silman and Shaked are the ones who are taking apart the coalition,” she said, according to The Times of Israel, referring to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked of Yamina.

Rinawie Zoabi quit the coalition last month before being persuaded to return. She stated her only demand from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was that she did not have to vote for laws that were "difficult for the Palestinians" and her conscience.

“I returned to the coalition, and I was in a difficult position as far as the Arab community was concerned — they did not want me to go back.”