Settlement councils demand Yesha leader quit over backing coalition West Bank bill

Campaign is backed by opposition that votes against any government initiative

Local council members signed a letter calling on the Yesha settlement group leader David Elhayani to resign over him supporting a coalition bill on the West Bank settlements.

Members urged their councils to pull out of the Yesha Council until Elhayani quits, according to The Times of Israel. The letter was initiated by the Melukadim movement a platform for nationalist groups within the opposition Likud party.

Last week Likud - led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu - and its allies voted against the government’s backed bill on the West Bank settlements as part of its policy to block any coalition initiatives regardless of the political platform behind them.

Passing the bill was considered a major failure for Prime Minister’s Naftali Bennett’s government that has been on the brink of collapse in recent weeks with several members of the coalition threatening to leave and join the opposition.

The vote on the West Bank settlements needs to be approved by the Israeli parliament before June 30 when the current measure expires. The bill supported by all right-wing parties in the Knesset extends Israeli law to West Bank settlers and is crucial for nearly 500,000 Israelis living there.

If the legislation is not approved, they would be stripped of rights including access to state health care and the renewal of driver’s licenses. The measure needs to be renewed every five years as it has been done since 1967. The coalition intended to take another vote this week.

Elhayani, who is a member of the coalition’s New Hope party led by the Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, became a chairman of the Yesha council in 2019. He didn’t oppose the bill saying its failure would create “absolute chaos” for Jewish settlers at the Palestinian territory. He also published a letter prompting right-wing opposition parties to support the legislation.