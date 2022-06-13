Report: Israeli MK to not vote with coalition until West Bank bill passes

Orbach was reportedly absent from a meeting of the Yamina party earlier Monday

Israeli media reported on Monday that member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina party Nir Orbach said he would not participate in votes until the West Bank emergency bill passes.

The West Bank bill provides Israeli rights, such as healthcare and driver's licenses, to those who live in settlements. If it fails to be renewed by the end of June, Israeli police would also not be able to operate anymore in Area C of the West Bank – the region under Israeli military and civilian rule.

News of Orbach's rebellion appeared in several Hebrew-language outlets simultaneously. However, no source was given, indicating a possible coordinated leak from Orbach or his aids.

Orbach was reportedly absent from a Yamina party meeting earlier Monday, as each coalition party held faction meetings. He did meet with Bennett on Monday, but no progress was reported from either side.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli called on coalition rebels Orbach, Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of left-wing Meretz, Mazen Ghanaim of Islamist Ra'am and Michael Biton of Blue and White during her faction meeting.

"I call on my friends and colleagues - Nir, Ghaida, Mazen, Michael - do not let all our great achievements go down the drain," she said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"Do not let them confuse you, lie to you and sell you all kinds of fiction and legends. You are partners in the miracle that happened here, in this government that is so important, in this historic coalition. We all share the responsibility to ensure it continues, for the State of Israel and for the people of the State of Israel."