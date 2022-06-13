Israel: Government’s one year anniversary marked by continued instability

Lacking a majority, diverse coalition veers from one crisis to the next

The one-year anniversary of Israel’s historically diverse ruling coalition was marked Monday by near continuous threats to the government remaining in office.

Having lost its majority of a single seat in April, when Yamina lawmaker Idit Silman quit the government, the coalition remains vulnerable to the demands of members who refuse to fully back it.

Due to the coalition’s ideological diversity - made up of right wingers, centrists, leftists, and Islamists - it is facing rebellions from a number of different political directions.

Member of parliament for the Blue and White party Ruth Wasserman Lande came on to i24NEWS to defend the actions of her fellow party member Michael Biton.

Biton renewed his stated opposition to reforms to Israel’s public transportation on Monday, saying he would not vote with the government until his concerns are addressed. The parliamentarian argues that reforms coming from the transport ministry will increase expenses for citizens living outside of Israel’s central regions.

“The point is not to bring the coalition down, that’s why he will not vote against the coalition in a no confidence or in any other critical legislation,” Silman said.

Biton “is fighting the fight for the socio-economically weak, those who have no voice,” and his actions are coordinated with the rest of the Blue and White party, she continued.

Silman drew a distinction between her colleague’s position and that of Meretz lawmaker Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and Ra’am parliamentarian Mazen Ghanaim.

A fourth coalition member demonstrating reservations about the government is Yamina member Nir Orbach. On Monday he said he would no longer vote with the government until legislation to renew Israeli law being applied to Israeli settlers in the West Bank is passed.