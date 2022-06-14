Poll shows majority of Israelis want Bennett government to end

56 percent of Israelis think the current gov’t shouldn’t “continue to exist”

Only 35 percent of Israelis said they supported Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s governing coalition continuance, according to the Channel 12 survey published on Monday.

The poll showed that 56 percent of Israelis responded that Bennett’s government should not “continue to exist,” The Times of Israel reported. Among those who voted for the coalition parties, 63 percent said they still support the government with 29 percent stating it should end its tenure.

According to the survey results, if elections were held today the ruling coalition would win only 55 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while the opposition bloc could secure the majority of 60 seats that is required to form a government.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party was the leader in the poll with a projected win of 36 seats. Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party followed with 20 seats. Israelis also preferred Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party giving them 10 potential seats in the Knesset over the premier’s Yamina party which would only secure five seats.

Respondents also favored Netanyahu as next prime minister over Bennett, Lapid or Gantz, by a wide margin. In last year’s election Netanyahu’s bloc won 52 seats falling short of the majority but gained strength in recent months as the governing coalition is nearing collapse after loosing several members.

Earlier on Monday, Bennett's government fell into minority in the parliament after the premier’s former ally and Yamina party member Nir Orbach quit the coalition. However, he confirmed he would not vote to dissolve the parliament.

Israel’s Prime Minister later warned the coalition could fall apart in a couple of weeks if the rebelling lawmakers within the alliance did not fully cooperate.