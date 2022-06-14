Political chaos will delay Israel's 2023 budget, finance ministry source says

'There are no discussions. We are going to wait a week or two to see how the situation develops'

Growing political chaos pushed off a cabinet vote on Israel's 2023 state budget to at least August, a senior Finance Ministry source said on Tuesday.

The budget is mainly ready and had been slated for a June 23 cabinet vote with a plan for final parliamentary approval in November, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman told Reuters last month.

However, an already fragile government moved closer to collapse after Nir Orbach from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina party announced Monday he was "no longer part" of the coalition.

"Everything (with the budget) really is on hold at the moment," the source said, according to Reuters.

"There are no discussions. We are going to wait a week or two to see how the situation develops" and whether the minority government survives.

A year ago, Bennett formed an ideologically diverse coalition of hard-right, liberal and Arab parties. But the government has staggered ever closer to implosion since he now controls just 59 of parliament's 120 seats.

The coalition last November managed to approve a 2022 budget, the first to be passed in over three and a half years, due to a political stalemate under Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, now leader of the opposition.

By law, the budget must be approved by March 31, 2023, or new elections are automatically triggered, although the prospect of the fifth election in three years has already become more likely.

"I don't see any option that the budget will pass right now in the Knesset (parliament) at least until Orbach will come back into the coalition," said Assaf Shapira, head of the political reform program at the Israel Democracy Institute to Reuters.

"Even with 59 Knesset members, it's not a stable coalition," Shapira said. "Not only is this a minority government; even within the minority government there are dissidents."