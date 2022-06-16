Israel: Orbach expected to vote on dissolving parliament, Likud sources say

Orbach was reportedly offered the 19th slot on the Likud list and to be a minister in a Likud-led government

Sources inside Israel's right-wing Likud party predicted on Wednesday that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition would soon end, expecting that Nir Orbach would join the opposition in the vote to end it.

He sought to head the Education Ministry. However, the party refused to hand over such a significant portfolio, according to Israel's Channel 12.

Instead, Likud promised to find him a suitable job, such as settlements minister.

He is expected to vote to dissolve the parliament (Knesset) next Wednesday, a move that could lead to elections in October, according to Israeli media.

This comes shortly after Orbach announced he was no longer part of the coalition. However, he promised not to vote against the parliament at the time if a bill to dissolve it was proposed.

If Orbach does cast the deciding vote, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will become interim prime minister until a new government is formed. According to Channel 12, Lapid is already expanding his staff to prepare for the challenge.

Orbach is the third member of Bennett's Yamina party to leave, leaving the right-wing party with just four members in the coalition. Amichai Chikli and Idit Silman left, with Chikli being slapped with sanctions limiting his ability to run in the next round of elections.