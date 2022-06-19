Israel: Ultra-Orthodox party head puts forward bill to lower electoral threshold

The 3.25 percent threshold means a party must win at least four seats to make it into parliament

The head of Israel's United Torah Judaism party, Moshe Gafni, proposed a bill to reduce the current electoral threshold for Israel's parliament (Knesset) from 3.25 percent to only 2 percent.

This would enable his Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox party to split and allow other smaller parties to make their way into the Knesset.

The 3.25 percent threshold means a party must win at least four seats to make it into parliament, with the new bill likely lowering the threshold to two seats.

This may hint at struggles within UTJ - an alliance of two Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox parties, Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael. Gafni's faction is Degel HaTorah, representing the non-Hasidic ultra-Orthodox. His bill is co-signed by the other three members of his faction.

A lower electoral threshold would enable Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael to run as separate slates in the next round of elections.

Ultra-Orthodox political analyst and advisor Avi Grinzweig said that Gafni "thinks he'll have more votes" if Degel HaTorah were to run alone, according to The Times of Israel.

UTJ is not the only faction threatened by the current threshold. Several coalition parties such as left-wing Meretz, Islamist Ra'am and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina are polling at 4-5 seats.

Hebrew media outlets reported that Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid supports Gafni's bid. However, a spokesman for Lapid declined to comment to ToI.