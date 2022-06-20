Israeli opposition plans to vote on dispersing Knesset, forcing new elections

PM Bennett cautious of putting forward bill aimed against Netanyahu

Israel's opposition, led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly plans to push on Wednesday for a preliminary vote to disperse the Knesset (parliament) and hold new elections.

The dispersal bill would need to pass three Knesset votes following the preliminary poll, with the majority support of at least 61 members of the 120-seat parliament.

However, the opposition Likud party led by Netanyahu will likely withdraw the proposal if it is not confident of having the majority as it doesn’t want to risk failing to pass the vote. A failure to do so would block any similar bill from being proposed in the next six months, according to The Times of Israel.

With the renegade member of Yamina party Nir Orbach promising not to vote to bring down the government after announcing his decision to quit the governing coalition last week, the chances of Netanyahu’s bloc gaining the majority are fragile.

The opposition still has other options to disperse Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government, including a no-confidence vote, and a failure by the government to pass a budget on time.

In the meantime Bennett reportedly opposed his allies’ calls to put forward a bill that would ban lawmakers charged with serious crimes from becoming Israel’s prime minister.

The measure that could prevent any parliament member who was charged with a crime with a minimum sentence of three years from being elected, is evidently aimed against Netanyahu who is currently facing several criminal cases.

Bennett is allegedly concerned that the legislation could push Orbach and other lawmakers to side with the opposition bringing the current government closer to collapse. The proposed amendment to the country’s Basic Laws authored by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar was also opposed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

While some coalition members suggested it was worth passing the law to guarantee that Netanyahu would be barred from power in the next elections, others argue that the vote could harm the fragile coalition giving the opposition more ground for accusations that Netanyahu is being unfairly persecuted by the justice system.