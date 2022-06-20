Israel's FM calls for probe into Likud over promise to Orbach

'Such a thing can’t happen without being investigated. We will make sure that it’s investigated,' says Lapid

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Monday that trading reserved slots for votes against the government is "illegal" after reports that lawmaker Nir Orbach is negotiating a guaranteed spot on the right-wing Likud's party slate.

“Such a thing can’t happen without being investigated. We will make sure that it’s investigated,” Lapid said, according to The Times of Israel.

Orbach, a member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's hard-right Yamina party, abandoned the coalition a week ago. In his resignation announcement, Orbach stated he would work to form an alternative right-wing government and promised not to vote to disperse the parliament (Knesset) and force an election.

Reports have swirled that former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has offered Orbach a slot on the party slate and a position as a minister if a Likud-led government is formed.

“The law prohibits offering a guaranteed party spot to someone in order for them to vote against the government,” Lapid stated. “It’s illegal.”

According to Section 57a of the Knesset Elections Law, agreements to secure party roster spots are prohibited. However, specific consequences are not listed.

“No agreement will be made, and no commitment will be given to secure a place on the list of Knesset candidates for a particular Knesset member or group of people, except after the 90th day before Knesset election day,” the statute says.