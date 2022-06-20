Israel: Parliament to vote on dissolving, Lapid to become prime minister

The leaders 'exhausted options to stabilize' the fragile coalition

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that the parliament (Knesset) would be disbanding next week on Monday, subject to a vote on the matter.

Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, will become interim prime minister if the Knesset is disbanded, lasting until elections take place, scheduled now for October 2.

"Once approved, the rotation will be performed in an orderly manner. Prime Minister Bennett is now talking to party leaders," the joint statement from Bennett and Lapid said.

The statement said that the leaders "exhausted options to stabilize" the fragile coalition.

If the Knesset is disbanded, this would pave the way for the fifth election cycle in three and a half years.

According to The Jerusalem Post, citing sources close to Bennett, the goal was to initiate an election on their own terms, as opposed to being forced out by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

When US President Joe Biden visits in July, he will now meet with Lapid instead of Bennett.

Earlier Monday, Bennett's government defeated two votes of no confidence in the Knesset, helped by Joint List members remaining absent from the vote.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded, "As I've warned – the irresponsibility of certain coalition lawmakers has brought about the inevitable. The goal in the coming election is clear: preventing Netanyahu's return to power and enslaving the state to his interests."