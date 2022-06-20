Bennett and Lapid give press conference after announcing elections

Bennett said the move to initiate an election was 'the toughest decision of his life'

After the announcement that Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid would dissolve the parliament (Knesset) on Monday, the two gave a joint press conference to eulogize the government.

"A year ago, we formed this government that many thought would be impossible," Bennett said in opening remarks.

"Israel a year ago saw unemployment, riots throughout the country, rockets toward Jerusalem, and more than anything else: governmental paralysis."

Bennett said the move to initiate an election was "the toughest decision of his life" but "the right decision," noting that he did everything possible to maintain the government.

“Over the past weeks, we did whatever we could to save this government, not for us, but for the benefit of the country. I held many talks and understood that if the Knesset did not dissolve within ten days, Israel’s security would be severely harmed,” he continued.

"Believe me, we left no stone unturned," he said.

In his short speech, Lapid thanked Bennett for his "friendship."

“Our friendship was put to the test, and we met obstacles along the way, but we always overcame them. We showed that you can think differently and still work together towards a common goal,” he said.

"What has happened in the past few days, what has happened here tonight, is further proof that the Israeli system is in need of serious change and major repairs. A year ago, we started the process of rebuilding, and now we’re carrying it on, and carrying it on together.”