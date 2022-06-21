Israeli MK to i24NEWS: 'This was a very good coalition'

'We had to decide whether we're going to stumble for a few more months or go to elections'

After Monday's shocking announcement that Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid chose to dissolve their struggling government, lawmaker Moshe Tur-Paz sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the now-defunct coalition.

"I do think this was a very good coalition and an excellent government who worked very seriously for the citizens of Israel," Tur-Paz stated. "Therefore I'm not happy for us having to go to elections for the fifth time in four years."

Tur-Paz explained that the center Yesh Atid party that he is a part of was the biggest party out of the seven coalition parties.

He noted that the party "was a strong and stable part of the coalition," possibly referring to the right-wing Yamina party - also of the coalition - that lost half its members by the time the parliament (Knesset) dispersed.

"We had to decide whether we're going to stumble for a few more months or go to elections. I think Prime Minister Bennett took the courageous and not easy decision."

Tur-Paz stressed that "I do think elections are not a good thing."

"The fact is that going to elections means we won't have a new yearly budget for 2023."

Included in the budget were more investments into education, especially ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools.

Tur-Paz did note that, despite the right-wing Likud party attempting to form an alternative government under Benjamin Netanyahu, "there isn't any other government that can be formed in this Knesset."