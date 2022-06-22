Netanyahu would not be able to form the next government (poll)

When asked who the best prime minister would be, 48% answered Netanyahu

A new poll released by Kan indicates that if elections were held today, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would not be able to form a government by reaching the parliamentary majority of 61 seats.

The survey follows news of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's resignation and the dissolution of Israel's parliament (Knesset) due to take place this week.

A new round of elections will be scheduled for this fall after the vote on disbanding the 24th Knesset.

Likud would get 36 seats, Yesh Atid 21, Blue and White 9, Religious Zionist party 9, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Joint Arab List 6, Labor 6, Yamina 5, Israel Beteinou 5, New Hope 4, Ra'am 4 and Meretz 2.5.

The left-wing Meretz party would therefore not obtain the eligibility threshold.

When asked who the best prime minister would be, 48 percent answered Netanyahu, 31 percent Yair Lapid, and 21 percent answered "no one."

With the dissolution of the Knesset on Wednesday, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid will become interim prime minister.